City of Marietta names new police chief

MARIETTA, Ga. — After a nationwide search, the City of Marietta's quest for a new police chief is now over. Interim Chief Marty Ferrell has officially been named as the head of the Marietta Police Department.

He joined the police department in 1990 and has since served the city in numerous law enforcement roles. Ferrell's experience includes working with three divisions within the police department: investigative, uniform patrol and support services. He also had special assignments with the Marietta-Cobb-Smyrna (MCS) Narcotics Task Force and he served as a Commander of the MPD Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team, a city release stated.

Following an extensive national interview process, a panel selected six candidates to choose from. Marietta City Manager Bill Burton recommended Ferrell during a special called city council meeting Wednesday. His recommendation was unanimously approved, according to a release.

“It was a great honor to be able to recommend Marty Ferrell to become our next Chief of Police,” City Manager Bill Bruton Jr. said. “Chief Ferrell has a long and distinguished career of dedicated service to the Marietta Police Department and the greater Marietta community. His appointment continues the tradition of exceptional leadership for one of the best police agencies in the State of Georgia.”

Ferrell has a bachelor's and a master's degree in criminal justice from Columbia Southern University. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Police Executive Research Forum’s (PERF) Senior Management Institute for Police.