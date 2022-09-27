Marietta Police names first woman as deputy chief

Tanya Twaddell has been with the Marietta Police Department for more than 25 years and has served in all three divisions of the police department.

MARIETTA, Ga. — For the first time, the Marietta Police Department has promoted a woman to fulfill its deputy chief role. Tanya Twaddell has been named the City of Marietta's new Deputy Chief of Police, the police department announced Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Marty Ferrell -- the previous deputy chief -- was officially appointed to his new position as Marietta Chief of Police.

Twaddell has been with the Marietta Police Department for more than 25 years and has served in all three divisions of the police department. She's had assignments including Public Information Officer, Community Outreach, Homeland Security, Office of Professional Standards, MCS Narcotics, Technology Management, and Honor Guard. Additionally, Twaddell serves as a Board Member for the Marietta Police Athletic League and is Co-Chair of the Cobb County Child Abuse Protocol Committee, Marietta Police said.

Twaddell has a Master of Arts in Sociology from Kansas State University. She is also a graduate of the Police Executive Research Forum’s (PERF) Senior Management Institute for Police, the Southern Police Institute’s (SPI) Administrative Officers Course, and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government Local Management Course from the University of Georgia.