Marietta Police working to identify man who shot at home

Authorities said the man has fired shots on three different occasions.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man they said has shot at a home multiple times.

Police released a video of an SUV driving into the Manning Road area at Queensborough Square, a few moments later a man approaches a home and fires several shots at the front door before taking off. The same vehicle is seen driving in the opposite direction once the man is out of sight.

Investigators said the man has done this on three separate occasions.

Police have released photos hoping to identify the gunman along with the suspect vehicle. The shooter is seen wearing a yellow bandana over his face and a hoodie. Authorities also released photos of a gray SUV they said was at the scene.

Officers said the man has not been tied to any other criminal activity and said his actions only seem to be targeted at the specific home.

Detectives are not releasing any more details regarding the location of the incident to protect the privacy of neighbors in the area, according to a news release from the Marietta Police Department. They don't believe there is a known motive at this time.

Though no one has been hurt, police said the man should be considered armed and dangerous.