Marietta Police search for man who broke free from handcuffs in hospital, faces drug charges

Ulysses Andre Roberson from Austell was arrested Wednesday night after getting shot, police said.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police Department officers are working to find a man that broke off his handcuffs and escaped law enforcement custody at a hospital.

Police said Ulysses Andre Roberson from Austell was arrested Wednesday night on narcotics charges. He was under observation at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and escaped, police said.

MPD confronted Roberson Wednesday night after the agency received a tip that an individual has been involved in a shooting and had at least one gunshot wound. Officers later identified Roberson as the individual reported in the tip.

Officers following the tip information that reported Roberson along Cobb Parkway near the southern border of the city limits. The tipster also offered a vehicle description, authorities said in a news release. After searching the area for more than an hour they found the vehicle.

Evidence shows Roberson ran from the area, abandoned his vehicle in an apartment complex and continued to run off on foot, police said.

An MPD K-9 officer tracked the 37-year-old into the woods, where police arrested him around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said he had cocaine in his possession and was rushed to the hospital with two "fresh gunshot wounds."

Around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, he was able to break the handcuffs that held him to the hospital bed and slip out of the hospital undetected, police said.