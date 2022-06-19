Marietta Police: Man seriously hurt after driver strikes him outside of his home, takes off

Authorities are now looking for the driver behind the hit-and-run crash.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police Department officers are working to track down a driver who struck a 53-year-old man outside of his home Saturday night and took off.

Investigators said the crash happened along Wright Street near Trammel Street, which is down the road from Henry Memorial Park.

Crash investigators said they are not quite sure when the man was struck. They said neighbors found the victim and called the police around 11:05 p.m.

Initial evidence shows the man was standing in front of his home when he was hit by an unknown vehicle. The driver did not stop nor did they notify authorities, police said.

Police said the man was badly hurt and taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital for treatment.