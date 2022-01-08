Marietta Police ask for help in identifying deadly crash victim

Officers said the man was struck early Saturday morning.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Detectives with the Marietta Police Department are asking for help in identifying a man they say was struck and killed by a driver early Saturday morning.

MPD said officers were called to the deadly crash around 3:38 a.m. by Interstate 75 North at the entrance from South Marietta Parkway.

Early evidence shows the man was walking northbound along I-75 by the travel lanes when he was hit by a 63-year-old driver in a 2020 Toyota Tundra, according to a department news release. The pedestrian died at the crash site, police said.

Investigators are now trying to identify the pedestrian. He is described as a Hispanic man with a thin build. Police believe he was in his 20s or early 30s, according to a news release.