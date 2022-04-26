Video shows person vandalizing more than a dozen school buses in Marietta

Marietta police are looking for the person responsible.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Police are looking for the person caught on video vandalizing at least 14 Marietta school buses Monday night.

Authorities said it happened around 9 p.m. No one was on the buses at the time of the incident.

Marietta Police said bus drivers found damaged windows and windshields Tuesday morning. Authorities said the damage appears to have been done with a pellet handgun.