Marietta student turns life-threatening illness into opportunity, earns scholarship

Mattie Garret hasn’t let anything stop her from chasing her dreams, especially over the recent years.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Way to go, Mattie Garret! The Marietta, Georgia resident and recent high school graduate just earned a scholarship for her tremendous work and sunny disposition.

Garret is the recipient of the Lauren Buongiorno Scholarship, a popular voice in the diabetic online community. Garret, who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at age 5, learned early on how to count her carbohydrates, monitor, and inject her insulin.

According to a release sent to 11Alive, Garret considers herself lucky because she does not remember life without dietary restrictions before her diagnosis. And she hasn’t let anything stop her from chasing her dreams, especially over the recent years.

Garret, who attended The Walker School, secured an internship in the former Sen. Johnny Isakson’s office to support the Special Diabetes Program and funding for T1D research.