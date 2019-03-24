MARIETTA, Ga. — Nearly 20 families have lost their home after a raging fire at an apartment complex in Marietta.

Firefighters were called to The Gallery apartments off Franklin Gateway just before 6 p.m. Saturday. No one was hurt, but when firefighters arrived, one of the biggest challenges was rescuing three dogs trapped inside.

"The first thing out my mind is my dog - that's my family," Lino Weverson said.

Luckily, the two were happily reunited.

"It's a really awful day because we just scream, 'Please get our dog, get our dog.' They broke the window, but it's scary," Jordana Castro said.

Rotco, who Jordana and Lino call their baby, is one fortunate dog. The couple was out enjoying the spring day when a friend called warning them that their building was on fire.

Fire aftermath at The Gallery on Franklin Gateway on March 23, 2019

Firefighters ended up rescuing Rotco and two other dogs from another apartment.

"Two different families that were distraught," Marietta police spokesperson Chuck McPhilamy said. "Fire was able to contain the flames long enough to breach the doors and windows to go in and rescue all three of those animals."

Flames ripped through the third floor and attic of one building, which had 20 units, near the front of the complex.

"They were not only concerned with the active fire on the single building," McPhilamy said. "They were also attempting to keep water on the building adjacent to it that does have extensive heat damage."

Lino and Jordana had made plans to stay with a friend in the meantime. But, they said that they are truly counting their blessings.

"Everything you can replace, but this is our family, we can't replace our family," Jordana said.

Firefighters said it's too early to say what sparked the fire. In the meantime, the American Red Cross has been out working to help displaced families.

