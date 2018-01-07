MARIETTA, Ga. -- Police are investigating a pedestrian fatality that happened Saturday near a local apartment complex.

The crash happened near the View 75 Apartments on 1035 Franklin Gateway. The initial investigation has found that Darrell Mobley, 35, was traveling southbound in his 2008 Infiniti G37.

For reasons unknown, a pedestrian darted into Mobley’s lane of travel. Mobley was unable to avoid the pedestrian and a collision occurred. The 43-year-old male pedestrian was transported to Kennestone Hospital by Metro EMS where he succumbed to his injuries.

The pedestrian's name is being withheld pending family notification.

