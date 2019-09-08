MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police are urging the public to slow down after two serious accidents in Cobb County Friday afternoon - with one of them being fatal. They've also named the victim of one.

As rush hour approached late Friday, Marietta Police warned the public of accidents: one on Cobb Parkway near Airport Industrial Park Drive and the other at Fairground Street and Roswell Road.

The Cobb Parkway accident involved a 2016 Ford Focus and a flatbed wrecker. Authorities said one person, later identified as 71-year-old David Miller of Marietta, died in the accident after drifting for unknown reasons into oncoming traffic.

The 82-year-old driver of the wrecker wasn't seriously injured according to police. Police are still investigating the crash.

The other accident involved a motorcycle and a car. The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police haven't yet released any further information on that crash.

Traffic in both areas was seriously hindered by the crashes and the investigations that followed. The seriousness of both accidents led Marietta Police to release a short plea to weekend drivers.

"Please Marietta, slow down, focus on the road and arrive alive," the department wrote. "Prayers for all involved in this fatal accident on Cobb Parkway."

MORE NEWS

Sheraton Atlanta manager pushes back reopening date as Legionella investigation continues

Cumming rallies around infant and her family as they fight Spina Bifida

Five car break-in suspects take police on 2-car, multi-county police chase

Man accused of killing girlfriend and shooting officer captured after weeklong manhunt