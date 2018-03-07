MARIETTA, Ga. -- Marietta Police say they were forced to make a life or death decision Saturday.

Officers Maria Funes and Rocky Ellenson prevented a potentially deadly shooting while apprehending a suspect who was in the process of pulling a gun on them.

Josiah Benjamin Moorhous was taken into custody after police had to tackle him. They said this happened on Aviation Road around 6:40 p.m.

Josiah Benjamin Moorhous

Witness Martel Allen said he was in a nearby school parking lot waiting to start his construction job when Moorhous walked up to him.

"He just came up to my car," Allen said. " He asked me if I had two pounds of weed."

"It was crazy because I didn’t know he had a gun on him"

It was right about that time Officer Maria Funes and her partner Officer Rockky Ellenson walked up.

Allen told officers he didn't know the man. Before the officers got close, the suspect took off.

"Within an 11-second window, he’s running," said Marietta Police Public Information Officers Chuck McPhilamy said. "Two officers from two different locations are chasing him. He turns, squares off his shoulder and goes to draw a weapon."

Before Moorhous could pull the gun out, Officer Ellenson tackled him, knocking the gun out of his possession.

Officer Ellenson is a Marine Sergeant with five years of active duty experience prior to joining the Marietta Police Department four and a half years ago. Officer Funes is an active 13-year Army Reserve Staff Sergeant who joined the Marietta Police Department eight years ago.

"It’s not even one full second that they had from the time that he was attempting to draw, had the gun out, and was going to point it at Officer Funes," McPhilamy said.

"It’s a little tough to watch but it shows you just how fast things happen," he said. "They had 11 seconds to choose whether they were going to shoot this individual or take him into custody."

The officers had to wrestle with Moorhous for about three minutes before getting him under control.

"It's just real crazy because I've never been in a situation like that," Allen said. "It was crazy."

Investigators said Moorhous has an extensive violent criminal history, which included fighting with law enforcement. He was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and faces the following charges: felony aggravated assault of an officer, misdemeanor obstruction/hindering law enforcement, violation of Georgia Controlled Substances Act/possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony - controlled substance, DUI drugs, driving with an expired tag and driving without insurance.

Investigators said that a review of the film of this particular incident showed that it was clear that the use of deadly force would have been justified. However, despite this, the officers were able to use their experience, skills and good judgment to prevent the situation from becoming deadly.

