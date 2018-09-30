MARIETTA, Ga. -- Police say they are investigating the shooting death of a Marietta man after his son discovered him dead in his home, Saturday.

According to Marietta Police Department spokesperson Chuck McPhilamy, officers were called to the 500 block of Hardage Farm Drive around 4:30 p.m. after they received a call from 24-year-old Daniel Walden Attaway that his father had been shot.

Officers arrived to find 59-year-old Douglas Wayne Attaway already deceased. Detectives are now beginning their investigation and have not yet released any other information. However, they assured residents that their preliminary findings indicate that the incident was isolated.

© 2018 WXIA