Manhunt underway after police chase and crash in Marietta

Two suspects in the chase have been arrested. Police are looking for the third

MARIETTA, Ga. — Two suspects are in police custody after a chase involving Cobb County Police officers ended in a crash.

Details are still slim, but according to Wayne Delk with Cobb Police, early information suggests that officers with the department pursued a car before it crashed in the area of Whitlock Avenue NW, Manning Road SW and Burnt Hickory in Marietta.

After the crash, Delk said two suspects were caught, but officers, with the help of Marietta Police, are still searching for a third.

No other information, including what sparked the chase and what the suspects were wanted for, was available.