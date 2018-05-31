MARIETTA, Ga. – A man is in jail accused of stealing over $870,000 from a religious nonprofit over five and a half years.

William Kells Weatherby II, the president of Marietta-based religious charity Feed My Lambs, was arrested Saturday on racketeering charges.

A warrant stated that between January 2012 and July 2017, Weatherby diverted approximately $873,000 in funds belonging to the organization for his personal use.

Weatherby had signatory authority on all the nonprofit's financial accounts and was issued a credit card for expenses related to the organization, the warrant stated. He also opened at least one additional line of credit in the nonprofit's name without the knowledge or consent of the board of directors.

The organization opens schools for homeless children and is widespread – from Haiti to northwest Atlanta, where Feed My Lambs has had a longtime presence at a facility called City of Refuge.

Bruce Deels founded City of Refuge and has been doing nonprofit work in Atlanta for 21 years.

“[Feed My Lambs] has been one of our most valuable partners for twelve of those years," Deels told 11Alive. "Always operated with us with the highest levels of integrity and honesty."

District attorney Vic Reynolds said the Weatherby's parents started the nonprofit in the early 1990s and said the allegations are shocking.

In a statement, the nonprofit’s board said in part: “Our whole community has been upset by this news and we’ve been dealing with it for months. It’s very important to know that our current financial position is stable, and we remain focused on our mission of serving the children of this community.”

Cobb County denied Weatherby bond for being a flight risk, according to the warrant.

© 2018 WXIA