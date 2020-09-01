MARIETTA, Ga. — Demonstrators were prepared to send a message to lawmakers: No war with Iran.

Protesters took to the Marietta Square Thursday evening to send that exact message. The protest was hosted by Congressional candidate for Georgia's 11th district Asher Nuckolls.

The demonstration came as tensions between Iran and the US reach a tipping point. The confrontation between the two countries was put into motion, beginning when the US executed a drone strike that killed Iran's top general, Qasem Soleimani Jan 3, just days into the new year.

Iran, in response, launched an attack Tuesday, sending dozens of missiles into two military bases in neighboring Iraq that house US troops. No American or Iraqi lives were lost in the attack.

Hours later, a Ukrainian passenger jet crashed just moments after takeoff in Tehran, Iran killing all on board; US and Canadian officials said they were "confident" the plane was shot down.

In a speech to the nation, Wednesday, President Trump said it appeared that Iran was "standing down" after the attacks.

