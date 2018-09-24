MARIETTA, Ga. -- Publix is planning on opening a new organic-focused store in the metro Atlanta area.

The grocery chain announced last week that Marietta with be the location for its fifth GreenWise Market store.

The market will be located on the corner of Sandy Plains and Shallowford roads.

GreenWise is a specialty market that features a variety of house-prepared meals and grab-and-go items. The company thought Marietta would be a good location for the store.

“We admire the diverse cultural landscape and deep history of the Atlanta area,” said Kevin Murphy, senior vice president of Retail Operations for Publix. “We look forward to creating a unique experience for our Atlanta-area customers.”

The first GreenWise Market will open next month in Tallahassee, Florida. So far, Publix announced the other future locations in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; Lakeland, Florida; and Boca Raton, Florida.

An opening date for the Marietta store has not been set yet.

© 2018 WXIA