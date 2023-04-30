Overnight crash along I-75 in Cobb County leaves 29-year-old with life-threatening injuries, police say

Police are working to piece together what led up to Quashawn Gentry leaving his vehicle.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A 29-year-old was badly hurt after getting struck overnight Sunday along Interstate 75 as his car was pummeled by three other vehicles, police say.

Marrietta Police Department said the initial crash happened northbound on I-75 at Delk Road in Cobb County around 3:05 a.m. So far, officers have determined 29-year-old Quashawn Gentry was driving his 2010 Toyota Corolla when he struck a 2015 Toyota Highlander. Police said a 48-year-old woman and 49-year-old man were in the vehicle.

After the first crash, the pair was able to move the Highlander off the main lanes of the interstate. Gentry did not get his car out of the way of traffic, police said, but exited his vehicle.

According to authorities, Gentry was standing outside of his car when the Corolla was struck by three other vehicles: a 2018 Volvo S90, a 2018 McLaren 570S, and a 2001 Hyundai Elantra.

During the four-car crash, Gentry was also struck. He was rushed to WellStar Kennestone ER with life-threatening injuries, according to police.