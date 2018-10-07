MARIETTA, Ga. -- Several intersections are were without power just inside the Marietta Pkwy loop, west of Fairground.

According to Marietta Police, there were significant power outages in the area of the Marietta Board of Lights and Water located at North Marietta Pkwy at Fairground St.

Crews are estimating at least a few hours before power is successfully restored to all impacted areas.

The outages stemmed from a Ga Power sub-station feeding power into the city. Marietta Electric has since rerouted power away from the damaged station and most customers should have their power working again.

