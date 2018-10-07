MARIETTA, Ga. -- Several intersections are without power just inside the Marietta Pkwy loop, west of Fairground.

According to Marietta Police, there are significant power outages in the area of the Marietta Board of Lights and Water located at North Marietta Pkwy at Fairground St.

Marietta Power is aware of the outages and are on scene working on repairs.

Marietta Police are reminding commuters of the 4-way stop rules when you are at one of these intersections.

Crews are estimating at least a few hours before power is successfully restored to all impacted areas.

The cause of the outages is unknown at this time and commuters should expect some delays.

