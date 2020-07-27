Shots fired outside Marietta gocart track shut down business for night

No injuries were reported outside Andretti Indoor Karting & Games despite the gunfire.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating after gunfire erupted outside a popular entertainment venue in Marietta on Sunday evening.

Marietta Police said that they were called to Andretti Indoor Karting & Games at 1255 Roswell Road to reports of an incident in the parking lot.

While the department refers to the situation as a "shooting incident," they also said there were no injuries.

Police are still investigating at the scene but haven't released any further details about how the incident arose or how many people may have been involved.

In the meantime, the business has closed for the night. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.