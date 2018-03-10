MARIETTA, Ga. – A woman accused of putting alcohol and drugs into her 5-year-old son’s sippy cup has a warrant out for her arrest, according to Cobb County officials.

Kristina Marie Gibson allegedly drove her son to the Merchant Walk Stadium Cinema in Marietta on Sept. 28 and filled his sippy cup with alcohol along with some kind of sedative or depressant. According to the warrant, she became so drunk that she was unable to walk, talk or care for her child.

Employees at the movie theater realized she was too intoxicated to drive and had to stop her from getting in her car and driving away, according to police. Witnesses said she was unable to walk or talk coherently and stated “I will f---ing kill you” while trying to zip up her purse.

Gibson is facing charges of reckless endangerment and public drunkenness. An official with the Cobb County Magistrate Court said she has not been arrested.

