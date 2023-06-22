Marietta church drawing scrutiny for Pride sermon series

A local church’s rainbow-emblazoned signs have some raising questions – and concerns – during Pride month.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Marietta church is getting some scrutiny for how it's promoting its Pride Month sermon series.

The Worship with Wonders Church debuted a massive rainbow banner across the front of the church, with the simple message: Proud to be Delivered.

The banner is accompanied by a web address bearing the same phrase. Matching billboards were also erected across the Atlanta area, according to the church’s pastor on Facebook.

While it may look like the church is advertising a pro-LGBTQ+ message, the website paints a different picture.

In a media statement, the church announces its true intention.

“As members of the body of Christ we stand on Biblical truth and the love of God. Our intent through ProudtobeDelivered.com and the testimonies featured therein is one of celebration for those who have found freedom in Jesus and one of hope for those who want to experience that same freedom. The Bible is clear that any sin separates us from God," its media statement reads.

"As Christians, we understand that it is possible to affirm the truth of the Bible and still love people well. Worship with Wonders Church is committed to disciplining those who are seeking freedom from a sinful lifestyle and praying with those who are believing for the freedom of loved ones.”

The website also shares “Stories of Freedom” of those previously within the LGBTQ+ community who were “set free” from homosexuality and turned to God.

Worship with Wonders’ head pastor, Myles Rutherford did not return 11Alive’s request for comment.

Local faith leader Reverend Matt Laney of Virginia-Highland Church weighed in on the matter, saying messages like this walk back years of progress for the LGBTQ+ community’s relationship within Christianity.

“Demonizing the LGBTQ community, it doesn’t help anyone,” Laney said. “I think it hurts everyone, especially queer folk. But anytime anyone’s humanity is limited or diminished, I think that limits all of humanity.”

Laney explained that grace and salvation don’t come with conditions.

“Gay and Christian are not incompatible. Can same-gender love be sinful and harmful? Of course it can. Heterosexual love can be sinful and harmful as well. But neither are inherently, automatically sinful," he said. "It is no crime, it is no sin to be gay or to be in a loving relationship with someone of the same gender.”