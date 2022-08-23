This DeKalb County city just decriminalized marijuana | What it means

STONECREST, Ga. — Marijuana is now decriminalized in the city of Stonecrest after a new rule surrounding the drug was passed with a unanimous vote Monday.
So, this means it's completely legal? Not quite.
Essentially, anyone caught with an ounce or less of marijuana in the city will only get a citation. That will also include a $100 fine.
Earlier this month, Athens-Clarke County commissioners voted to adopt a similar ordinance to decriminalize marijuana in that county. Atlanta itself took steps to decriminalize the drug years ago.
The city of Stonecrest hopes its ordinance will cut down on those serving jail time for the offense.