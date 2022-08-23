This DeKalb County city just decriminalized marijuana | What it means

So this means it's completely legal? Not quite.

STONECREST, Ga. — Marijuana is now decriminalized in the city of Stonecrest after a new rule surrounding the drug was passed with a unanimous vote Monday.

Essentially, anyone caught with an ounce or less of marijuana in the city will only get a citation. That will also include a $100 fine.

Earlier this month, Athens-Clarke County commissioners voted to adopt a similar ordinance to decriminalize marijuana in that county. Atlanta itself took steps to decriminalize the drug years ago.