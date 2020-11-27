Marine killed in shooting outside Midtown nightclub laid to rest

He was laid to rest on Nov. 24 at 12 p.m. at the Meadoway Gardens Cemetery in LaGrange, Georgia.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A Marine has been laid to rest after he was shot and killed outside of a midtown Atlanta club.

Authorities said 25-year-old Frederick Demor Asberry died after an altercation between "several males" and a security guard inside the Up Lounge ended up on the street in mid-November.

Asberry was remembered as a "gifted person" who was "ahead of his time" by those who knew him. He was laid to rest on Nov. 24 at 12 p.m. at the Meadoway Gardens Cemetery in LaGrange, Georgia.

“We put Fred to rest yesterday in a beautiful service in partnership with the USMC," a spokesperson for the family said. "We found out today that one security guard is being charged with felony murder. One is being charged with aggravated assault.”

According to the Atlanta Police Department, off-duty officer Willis Graham was working an extra job helping with security at the club when he was alerted to the dispute. The fight escalated and someone in the group began to shoot, police said. The off-duty officer responded to the shooting and fired his weapon; he was not injured. Asberry, however, died.

According to Asberry's obituary, he was a native of Troup County.

He also received numerous honors while serving the United States Marine Corps including Marine Corp Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Seal Service Deployment Ribbon (3), Letter of Appreciation (4), Expert Rifle Qualification Badge (2).

He was honorably discharged in May of 2018, his obituary stated.