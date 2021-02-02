Atlanta officers fired after college students' tasings have terminations overturned

It comes after a review by the City Civil Service Board found that the dismissals violated both Atlanta Police and city policy.

Two police officers, fired following the controversial tasing of two college students during the early days of summer protests in Atlanta, have had their dismissals overturned.

It comes after a review by the City Civil Service Board found that the dismissals violated both Atlanta Police and city policy when it comes to terminating employees, according to documents obtained by 11Alive.

Atlanta Police officers Mark Gardner and Ivory Streeter were fired from the department in May, after video showed officers tasing college students Taniya Pilgrim and Messiah Young and pulling them from the car, sparking outrage. The two said they were simply trying to drive away, after asking police why one of their friends was arrested.

Meanwhile, the officers - who appealed their terminations - said they were acting off information that there was a gun in the pair's car, after an officer yelled there was one. They said they used the tasers in self-defense because they were in fear for their lives. No gun was ever found in the car.

Gardner and Streeter were terminated the following day and charged. Several other officers also were charged in connection to the tasing.

During a hearing with the board, former APD Chief Erika Shields said the two officers were fired because of exceptional circumstances.

"You cannot find where we were in an environment previously," said described in the hearing. "We did, I did what I had to do to ensure that that city was stabilized."

However, documents from the board said that the department failed to give sufficient written notice to the officers and failed to allow them proper representation.

"Based upon the serious concerns of insufficient adherence to City code and procedures which culminated into a lack of due process, the Board upholds the Appeal of Ivory Streeter and revokes the City’s dismissal of him from APD employment," the review from the board said of Streeter's case. It held a similar stance for Gardner's case.

At this time, the LoRusso law firm is not releasing a statement regarding the terminations of their clients - Gardner and Streeter - being overturned.

The Atlanta Police Department is also not commenting on if and when the two officers will return to full duty, referring 11Alive's questions to the Civil Service Board.