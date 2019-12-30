ATLANTA — Atlanta Police bomb squad and SWAT units responded to what was referred to as an "unattended item" outside a Midtown hotel on Monday morning, and authorities are now closing streets in the area.

Police have not said whether they think the item, which was reported outside the Marriott Suites on 14th Street, is a serious threat.

About an hour after initially responding, they said road closures were anticipated at Peachtree Walk and 12th Street, encompassing about a two-block zone south of the hotel.

It was not clear if 14th Street itself would be closed, or if closures were expected on West Peachtree Street, which is directly to the west of the hotel.

It's not known how close to the hotel the item was. Police say officers are continuing to investigate it.

This is a developing story

