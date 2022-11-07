MARTA Airport service interrupted, person who went onto tracks taken into custody

ATLANTA — MARTA service was interrupted for more than three hours at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday due to a person on the tracks.
Service was set to resume after a person, described by the agency as a "jumper," was taken into custody.
The incident has caused significant train delays in the area. MARTA has been running passengers to the College Park Station from the airport on a bus.
MARTA said the incident occurred on the tracks over the long term parking lot starting at around 12:40 p.m.
A little after 4 p.m., MARTA said in a tweet that the situation had been cleared and the bus shuttle service was terminated.
Several passengers reported on the backup and travel problems, posting on social media about the service interruption.