Trash can fires at MARTA Buckhead station prompt smoky conditions in Atlanta; woman arrested

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — People traveling through Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood may notice smoky conditions Tuesday as police tend to a trash can fire at the MARTA station.
MARTA Police Department officials said a patron set fire to trash cans on the platform at the Buckhead station that's along Peachtree Road NE. The fire sent plumes of smoke traveling out of the station, making it appear to be on fire and causing hazy conditions at Lenox Square and for drivers along GA 400. However, police emphasize flames did not travel onto a train and the station itself was not on fire.
Police said they have arrested a woman who is believed to be behind the fires. Atlanta Fire said crews responded to the station shortly after 6:30 p.m. Firefighters said they quickly extinguished the flames.
No one was hurt and rail service has resumed at normal speeds through the area.