Crash between two vehicles sends truck into MARTA bus head on, kills three people

The crash is being investigated by the Georgia State Patrol.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are dead following a crash involving a MARTA bus Tuesday in Fulton County.

According to state troopers, a blue Ford F-150 was traveling north on Stonewall Tell Road, and a MARTA bus was traveling south on Stonewall Tell Road, near the intersection with South Fulton Parkway.

A black sedan, traveling south on Stonewall Tell Road, attempted to turn left onto South Fulton Parkway, but was struck on the rear passenger side by the Ford truck.

After that, the Ford then struck the Marta bus head on.

Three people inside the truck were pronounced dead, while three other passengers were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities.

They add that the MARTA bus driver was also serious injured. There was no one else on the bus.

Authorities said that evidence indicated "the Ford F-150 disregarded a traffic control device." They also said the driver of the black sedan fled from the scene prior to troopers arriving.