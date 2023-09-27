x
Six people were injured in crash where MARTA bus was hit head-on by car

The incident happened Tuesday night on Clifton Springs Road.
Credit: Stock

ATLANTA — Six people were injured Tuesday night when a car collided into a MARTA bus head on, the transit agency said.

The incident happened a little before midnight on Clifton Springs Road when, MARTA said in a statement, the bus was "struck head on by a car that traveled into its lane."

"While attempting to avoid the collision, the bus operator veered into a nearby lawn. Six people claimed injury, including the bus operator, 4 passengers, and the driver of the car," the statement said.

There was no word on the severity of any of the injuries.

The accident scene was cleared around 1:30 a.m., the agency added. 

