Car runs red light, MARTA bus slams into it at Atlanta intersection

ATLANTA — After a car ran a red light, a MARTA bus couldn't stop in time and slammed into the driver at an Atlanta intersection Saturday night.

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority said the crash happened at the intersection of Central Avenue SW and Ralph David Abernathy at 10:20 p.m.

You can hear the brakes of the MARTA bus screeching as it pushes the car along Central Avenue SW.

According to a statement from MARTA, there were no passengers on board at the time of the crash and the driver of the MARTA bus was not injured.

The driver was the only person in the car and they were taken to the hospital, MARTA said.