MARTA CEO Jeffrey Parker dies, agency announces

A MARTA spokeswoman issued a statement confirming his death.

ATLANTA — MARTA CEO Jeffrey Parker has died, a spokeswoman confirmed early Saturday morning.

MARTA spokeswoman Stephany Fisher issued the following statement:

"With very heavy hearts, we share the official news of GM/CEO Jeffrey Parker’s tragic passing on Friday evening, January 14, 2022. Please keep his family in your prayers and meditations.

In the coming days, we will share more information on the transition plan, including grief counseling for employees as we process this devastating news.

Jeff cared deeply about MARTA and his leadership gave us a strong foundation from which to carry forward."

His cause of death was not released. The MARTA Explorers Twitter account posted a photo showing flags at half staff outside MARTA headquarters.

According to his MARTA bio, Parker was a "recognized national leader in transportation and transit" with more than 35 years of both private and public experience in the industry.

He was named MARTA CEO in March 2018 and received a three-year contract extension in November 2020.

Parker, a graduate of Northeastern University in Boston, joined MARTA following a long career, beginning in 1985, with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

"During his 20-year tenure at MBTA, he led various efforts to improve reliability, safety, security and customer service for the nation's oldest subway system," his MARTA bio said.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued a statement on Parker's passing:

"I am shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden and tragic death of my colleague and friend Jeff Parker," it said. "As MARTA's general manager and CEO, Jeff and I worked closely together when I chaired the Transportation Committee on City Council. Jeff understood that MARTA is more than just a transportation system, it represents connectivity for residents and visitors of our great city and region. My thoughts and prayers are with Jeff's family and friends, and with the staff and board of MARTA, during this very difficult time."

Gov. Brian Kemp said Parker was "known for his civic engagement and support for the advancement of his communities" and said he and his family were saddened to learn about his tragic passing.

Marty, the girls, & I are saddened to learn about the tragic passing of Jeffery Parker - GM/CEO of MARTA. In addition to a remarkable professional career in the public/private sectors, Jeffery was known for his civic engagement and support for the advancement of his communities. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 15, 2022

Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock also tweeted out a statement saying Parker "did so much good to improve mobility and transit in our community."

This is such a sad loss for MARTA and metro Atlanta.



Jeff did so much good to improve mobility and transit in our community. I’m praying for comfort and strength for his family, friends and colleagues. https://t.co/PdKJLKhJQ8 — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) January 15, 2022

The Atlanta City Council called his passing "profoundly heartbreaking."