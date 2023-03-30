MARTA train service in Dunwoody halted due to 'emergency' situation

Buses are transporting riders due to the closure.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A MARTA station was shut down Thursday morning after what officials called a "emergency" situation.

At 8 a.m., MARTA officials said the Dunwoody station was closed and that buses are shuttling customers between North Springs, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Medical Center.

They said they would also offer $8 off rides via MARTAConnect.

MARTA police Sgt. D. Littles said someone jumped from the platform in front of a train and "appears to be a suicide."

Due to the rail service disruption at Dunwoody, MARTA is offering subsidized transportation through MARTAConnect. Use the following link for an $8 Lyft credit: https://t.co/WY3agkw2AI — MARTA Service (@MARTAservice) March 30, 2023

