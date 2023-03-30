MARTA train service in Dunwoody halted due to 'emergency' situation

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A MARTA station was shut down Thursday morning after what officials called a "emergency" situation.
At 8 a.m., MARTA officials said the Dunwoody station was closed and that buses are shuttling customers between North Springs, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Medical Center.
They said they would also offer $8 off rides via MARTAConnect.
MARTA police Sgt. D. Littles said someone jumped from the platform in front of a train and "appears to be a suicide."
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.