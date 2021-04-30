Frontline MARTA employees to get pandemic bonus

The bonus will be distributed to operation employees and MARTA officers.

ATLANTA — Frontline MARTA employees will be getting a one-time $3,500 pandemic bonus payment, the transit agency announced on Friday.

The bonus will be given to roughly three-quarters of MARTA's workforce. The total expenditure will be about $13 million, the agency said, coming out MARTA's budget surplus.

"Employees who will receive the payment include bus and rail operators, mechanics, and supervisors and members of the MARTA Police Department with the rank of major and below," a release said.

The payment is still pending approval by MARTA's board of directors, which will next meet in May. MARTA Board Chair Rita Scott said she was "confident" the board would approve the bonuses.

Once approved, checks would be distributed to employees on May 27.

"These are people who could not work from home, who showed up every day to keep the buses and trains running and protect our customers, all while considering the health risks to themselves and their families," MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker said.