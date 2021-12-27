MARTA encourages people to utilize transit for Atlanta's New Year's Eve activities

Peach Bowl fans and Peach Drop attendees could benefit from MARTA routes, transit authorities say.

ATLANTA — MARTA authorities said people planning to head to Peach Bowl festivities or Atlanta's iconic Peach Drop should consider using public transit.

Atlanta's railway authority said it's an affordable way to attend the city's New Year's Eve traditions.

The Peach Bowl has multiple events slated throughout Thursday with routes leading to each location.

On Thursday, people can welcome the Pittsburg Panthers and Michigan State Spartans during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl parade. Starting at 1 p.m., people can line up by Peachtree Street and Xernona Clayton Way or catch the tail end of the festival at Georgia World Congress Center. People have several MARTA routes to get them closer to the parade with stops to the Civic Center, Peachtree Center, or Mercedes-Benz rail stations.

Those hoping to attend the Peach Bowl Fan Fest from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. can utilize the Mercedes-Benz or Vine City rail stations, according to MARTA.

On New Year's Eve, MARTA is encouraging people to make their way to Underground Atlanta for the Peach Drop using the railway. Revelers can get off at the Five Points rail station in time for the event's start at 6 p.m.