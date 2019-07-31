ATLANTA — MARTA was awarded a $2.6 million grant by the U.S. Department of Transportation this week, to go towards the purchase of six zero-emission electric buses. The new buses will replace the six diesel models MARTA currently uses.

MARTA says the new electric buses will reduce emissions by 935 short tons of greenhouse gases, and save nearly 250 years worth of gas for the average American car in energy. The new buses will also reduce the amount of unhealthy pollutants in the air, according to the transit agency.

MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker called the grant a "welcomed first step" toward making the agency's fleet more environmentally friendly.

According to MARTA, the heavy-duty, energy-saving transit Xcelsior buses can seat 38 and hold 38 standing people. The new buses are expected to be deployed by July 2021, and will run on Routes 2 (Ponce de Leon/East Lake) and 102 (Ponce de Leon/Little Five Points).

