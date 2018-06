ATLANTA -- A tree limb fell on MARTA's gold line late Friday afternoon, causing the line to be shut down.

The limb fell on the southbound track between the Brookhaven and Lenox stations around 4 p.m.

The agency said a bus bridge has been established for all stations between Lenox and Doraville.

There was no reported delays on the Blue or Green lines.

By 8 p.m., the line was back up and running on a 15 minute delay.

