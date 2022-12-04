'Horrific act of violence' | MARTA releases statement, increases security in response to NYC subway shooting

While there are no credible threats, MARTA said it has placed additional officers, K-9 units, and special operations teams on trains and in train stations.

ATLANTA — MARTA is increasing its security efforts as a precaution following the subway shooting in New York Tuesday.

The Atlanta transit agency said it sends its condolences to the Metropolitan Transit Agency (MTA) after at least 16 people were injured including at least 10 people who were shot in a subway station in Brooklyn.

The Associated Press said a gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and began shooting. According to the AP, the attack began on a subway train that pulled into the 36th Street station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood. Police are still searching for the gunman.

MARTA released a statement in response calling the attack a "horrific act of violence."

"Public transit is essential to millions of people in New York City and around the country and this attack is a devastating violation of the everyday spaces we all inhabit," MARTA wrote in part in a statement.

While there are no credible threats against MARTA, the MARTA Police Department (MPD) said it has placed additional officers, K-9 units, and special operations teams on trains and in train stations.

"MPD is in contact with our law enforcement and transit agency partners and will continue to monitor the situation," MARTA said.

If you feel unsafe or see something suspicious, MARTA said to contact a MPD officer or download the new See&Say app to report any concerns.

