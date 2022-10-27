Former bus driver and interim CEO gets new title at MARTA

Collie Greenwood served Toronto, Canada as the chief service officer before moving up the ranks in metro Atlanta.

ATLANTA — MARTA board of directors voted Thursday confirming Collie Greenwood as the new general manager and CEO.

Greenwood had served as the interim general manager and CEO since the beginning of the year when the former CEO, Jeffrey Parker, was struck by a train and died in January.

“I am honored and humbled by this opportunity. I love transit and have known since my days of driving a bus how vital it is to people and their communities," Greenwood said.

Greenwood was a former bus operator before he climbed the ladder to chief service operator in Toronto, Canada serving the area for over 30 years.

He joined MARTA as the chief of bus operations and urban planning in 2019. In January 2021, Greenwood was named MARTA's deputy general manager of operations.