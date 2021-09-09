MARTA seeking feedback from public about new train designs

There are eight rail car designs to choose from.

ATLANTA — Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is asking the public for help picking out its new train design.

There are eight rail car designs to choose from, including themes such as minimalist, flowing ribbons, neighborhoods, and tracks. Each theme has two designs to choose from.

MARTA said, in May, more than 1,300 people participated in the first phase of their "Your Ride, You Decide" campaign, which led the transit organization to choose their interior items including seating, signage, handholds, bike and stroller areas, luggage area, and disability and accessibility enhancements.

Now, it's time for MARTA to choose its exterior design, so it's asking for feedback from the public. If you've participated in MARTA's past designs, your login remains the same. If you do not have an account to vote, you can create one here. You can also email MARTA at railcars@itsmarta.com with any additional questions.

During the campaign, MARTA is also conducting in-person surveys for the graphic designs at several of its rail stations. MARTA said it is investing $646 million on new rail cars to meet metro Atlanta's transportation needs.