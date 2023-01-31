MARTA police sergeant shoots ex-boyfriend as he attacks her, authorities say

She shot him twice after suffering bruising and cuts to her face, police said.

ATLANTA — A MARTA police sergeant is recovering in the hospital after authorities said she shot her ex-boyfriend as she was getting attacked.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to step in after the sergeant fired her gun while in uniform and on duty, MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher said Monday night.

Officers were made aware something was wrong when they received a call for help around 9 p.m. from a sergeant at the Five Points MARTA police station, Kreher said.

It appears the woman and her ex-boyfriend agreed to meet on Forsyth Street by the station. It's not clear how the situation escalated but the argument got physical, the chief said.

"In the middle of the argument a fight ensued and he began to beat her in her face and hands," Kreher said. "She ended up shooting him, striking him twice."

Kreher said the sergeant had cuts and bruises on her face and on various spots of her body.

"In the middle of the fight he was seen leaving the scene in (a) vehicle," the chief said. Officers quickly found him and pulled him over. He was arrested and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

As for the officer, she is currently also getting checked out at the hospital and was awaiting a CT scan and X-rays.

"I believe she's going to make a full recovery," Kreher said.

Kreher said the most shocking part was the man's boldness in his attack.

"That he would instigate a fight like this knowing that, No. 1, she was a police officer, and No. 2, in uniform and on duty," he said. "So we're a little concerned about that and that will be part of the investigation."