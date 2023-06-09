MARTA railcars set sail for the Atlantic Ocean in collaboration with DNR

The partnership is with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Reef Project as part of an eco-friendly initiative.

ATLANTA — MARTA plans to send retired railcars into the Atlantic Ocean to be repurposed as artificial reefs this Thursday, according to the transportation service.

The partnership is with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Reef Project as part of an eco-friendly initiative. MARTA said that two older railcars have been cleaned and prepared for their underwater mission.

The first railcar will be transported from MARTA's South Yard on the morning of Sept. 7.