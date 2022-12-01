MARTA Reach to debut this year

The rideshare pilot program will have the same standard MARTA fare, the transit authority said.

ATLANTA — MARTA is launching a shuttle rideshare service to help travelers reach their destination.

The six-month pilot service is designed to connect riders to and from MARTA bus and train stops. MARTA Reach will make its debut in March, according to the transportation authority.

Over the course of the pilot, MARTA, in partnership with Georgia Tech, will test how on-demand shuttles can be used to improve access for riders trying to get to their destinations using MARTA transportation according to a news release. MARTA said it will also analyze data to see if the shuttles will help minimize waiting and walking.

“Exploring first- and last-mile connectivity options is important in providing transit service that meets the needs of everyone in metro Atlanta,” said MARTA Interim General Manager Collie Greenwood. “This pilot program will test the system’s efficiency and provide information on whether a large-scale version would work across MARTA’s service area as we undertake a comprehensive redesign of our bus network.”

Take a look at our new #MARTAReach vehicles going into service on 3/1! Our pilot program, in partnership with @GeorgiaTech, will enable our customers to reach their destinations quicker & easier. Join us virtually on 2/8 to learn more: https://t.co/3MwrfXRrS8 pic.twitter.com/HOCSP5DPDU — MARTA (@MARTAservice) January 27, 2022

MARTA and Georgia Tech representatives will also host a workshop for riders to explain how the shuttle service will work while also taking feedback. Information for the Feb. 8 workshop can be found here.

So far, MARTA said the shuttle program will launch in West Atlanta, Belvedere and Gillem Logistics Center. It will cost the same as a MARTA fare, $2.50 and will run from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m., according to a news release.