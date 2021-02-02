MARTA to close multiple rail stations for track replacement work

The work is scheduled from Feb. 16-22, they said.

ATLANTA — Heads up, commuters in Buckhead. If you ride MARTA trains, you'll need to find an alternative means of transportation or use buses.

MARTA has announced, as part of a $225 million project to replace heavy rail lines, service at the Lindbergh Center, Buckhead, and Lenox stations will be suspended from Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. to Monday, Feb. 22 at 4 a.m.

They said the work will "enhance the safety of the rail system, reduce train delays, and improve the customer experience."

The Track Replacement Project is a multi-year effort that involves replacing track and switches throughout the rail system.

Free bus shuttles will replace trains between Lindbergh Center, Buckhead, and Lenox stations and run continuously during the work period.

They said customers should allow an extra 30 minutes for travel through the work zone. Rail service north of Buckhead and Lenox, and south of Lindbergh, as well as service on the Blue and Green Lines (east/west) will operate normally.

“This State of Good Repair work reflects our commitment to enhancing the safety, efficiency, and longevity of our system,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker. “These ongoing upgrades are designed to improve MARTA’s rail lines and are federally required for us to operate a safe and secure system. We ask that our valued customers and those living and working in areas close to these stations bear with us as we complete this necessary work.”