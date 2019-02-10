ATLANTA — A man from Alabama is now in Fulton County jail following an investigation that spanned two months - and two states.

MARTA Police confirmed on Tuesday that 31-year-old Bernard Edward Daniel had been arrested and charged with battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment and robbery by force following a violent attack on Aug. 17.

That's when police said Daniel assaulted a passenger aboard an eastbound train near Georgia State Station. Through a partnership with the U.S. Marshal Southeast Regional Task Force, Daniel was found in Talladega on Sept. 12 and arrested on the many charges listed.

“I am happy that this violent offender is off the street and will face justice for the crimes that he committed against an innocent man,” MARTA Police Chief Wanda Dunham said in a written statement from the department.

Daniel was finally taken back to Fulton County to face those charges on Oct. 1 and await court proceedings. The case will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

