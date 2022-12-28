MARTA to run more trains for Peach Bowl, New Year's Eve events

ATLANTA — On New Year's weekend, two major events will bring an influx of people to Atlanta: the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and the annual Peach Drop. In anticipation of the large crowd, MARTA will run more train services on News Year's weekend.
Here’s a breakdown of travel times for Saturday, Dec. 31:
Starting at noon, trains will run:
- Every seven and a half minutes on the Red/Gold line (Between Lindbergh Center Station and Airport Station)
- Every seven and a half minutes on the Blue/Green Line (Between Ashby Station and King Memorial Station)
Starting at 5 p.m., trains will run:
- Every six minutes on the Red/Gold line
- Every six minutes on the Blue/Green Line
From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., shuttle trains will run:
- Between Five Points Station and Mercedes-Benz Stadium/State Farm Arena/GWCC Station