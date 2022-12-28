x
Local News

MARTA to run more trains for Peach Bowl, New Year's Eve events

With the influx of fans and partygoers, MARTA is preparing for larger than usual crowds.

ATLANTA — On New Year's weekend, two major events will bring an influx of people to Atlanta: the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and the annual Peach Drop. In anticipation of the large crowd, MARTA will run more train services on News Year's weekend.

Here’s a breakdown of travel times for Saturday, Dec. 31:

Starting at noon, trains will run:

  • Every seven and a half minutes on the Red/Gold line (Between Lindbergh Center Station and Airport Station)
  • Every seven and a half minutes on the Blue/Green Line (Between Ashby Station and King Memorial Station)

Starting at 5 p.m., trains will run:

  • Every six minutes on the Red/Gold line
  • Every six minutes on the Blue/Green Line

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., shuttle trains will run:

  • Between Five Points Station and Mercedes-Benz Stadium/State Farm Arena/GWCC Station

Extra trains will also run following the game and Peach Drop, according to a Facebook post from MARTA. For a list of nearby stations running on New Year's Eve, click here

