Martin Luther King Jr Day events around metro Atlanta

Many traditional in-person events are now virtual due to the pandemic.

ATLANTA — Monday, Jan. 18 is Martin Luther King Jr Day, a day to remember the message and vision of the late Dr. King. Although we are in the middle of a pandemic, there will be several ways to honor King, both in-person and virtually.

Atlanta Braves: The team will honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Jan. 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. through a day of service and remembrance. As a part of their celebration, the Atlanta Braves and the Atlanta Braves Foundation are deploying their Cobb Community Food Fleet in partnership with noonday association and black-owned business and Atlanta Influences Everything to distribute fresh produce to families in need at Kipp Woodson Park Academy.

Atlanta History Center: Atlanta History Center traditionally commemorates his life by offering free admission to the public and serving up a variety of educational programs that celebrate his legacy. This year, they are offering this virtually.

East Point: People of all ages have signed up to volunteer for East Point's 3rd Annual MLK Day of Service, which will be held on Monday, January 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Jefferson Park Recreation Center located at 1431 Norman Berry Drive in East Point. This is a Drive-Thru event.

Hands On ATL: The organization will feature meaningful, and fun, in-person and virtual volunteer opportunities and social good events. You can find an event taking place near you on their website.

Hosea Helps: Hosea Helps is hosting a food drive at the Georgia World Congress Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, January 18. Food, blankets, and safety items will be given out via an outside walk-up and drive-thru.

MLKDAY5K: This 5K walk/run will take place in Stone Mountain Park. The USATF certified race course and Peachtree Road Race qualifier will have a 3.1 mile drumline all along the race course. The race begins at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 18. Click here for more information.

The King Center: The culminating program for the weeklong celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life and legacy is the Beloved Community Commemorative Service. The event will be live streamed on multiple platforms, including Facebook, The King Center web page on Monday, Jan. 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.