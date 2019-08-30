ATLANTA — A young child is recovering after police said she was struck by a vehicle outside an Atlanta school.

Atlanta Police said they received reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle at 586 Candler Park Drive NE - Mary Lin Elementary School. Police said the child was alert, conscious and breathing after the incident and suffered only "minor scrapes or lacerations" to her arm and leg.

Police haven't released information on exactly how the accident happened or if the driver of the other vehicle is facing charges. They also haven't identified the child or the driver.

Check back for updates as they become available.

MORE HEADLINES

Marietta couple shares warning on toxic algae after dog dies less than an hour after visit to Lake Allatoona

4 dead in apparent triple murder-suicide near Stone Mountain

Marsha Edwards accused of murder-suicide in Atlanta. Who was she?

‘God blessed me with a platform to speak’: Man who saved baby near highway continues to spread generosity years later