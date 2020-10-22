Mary Mac's Tea Room reopening with new ownership after seven-month pandemic shutdown

Mary Mac's closed down due to the pandemic on March 17.

ATLANTA — After a pandemic-induced closure that has lasted more than seven months, one of Atlanta's oldest restaurants is planning its return under new ownership.

Mary Mac's Tea Room will reopen for takeout orders on Nov. 2, according to an announcement posted on Facebook. Dine-in service will resume Nov. 9. The classic Midtown establishment will also add online ordering — embracing a touch of modern service that has become necessary for restaurants to survive the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Mary Mac's closed down due to the pandemic on March 17.

Mary Mac's will implement new safety precautions with the pandemic in mind. Among these are increased sanitation protocols, spaced out tables and clear markings for social distancing, sanitation stations for diners throughout the restaurant and mandated mask guidelines for employees. Upon reopening, diners will not be required to wear masks inside the restaurant, a spokesperson told Atlanta Business Chronicle.